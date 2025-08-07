In a horrifying incident from Tunisia, a 52-year-old British woman, Michelle Wilson, has alleged that she was sexually assaulted mid-air by a parasailing operator while on vacation. The assault reportedly took place while Wilson was strapped into a harness, soaring above the coastline, with the operator positioned closely behind her. Wilson claims the man groped her, pulled at her bikini bottoms, and pressed against her during the flight. The traumatic episode left her in tears as soon as she landed, after which she immediately reported the matter to local police. She believes the suspect, described as a young man around 20, has since been arrested. An investigation is underway, with British authorities and EasyJet also looking into the shocking case. South Africa Shocker: 4 Armed Men Kidnap US Pastor at Gunpoint During Church Service in Eastern Cape, Investigation Underway.

Woman Claims Parasailing Operator Groped Her Mid-Air

NEW: British mother claims she was s*xually assaulted mid air by a parasail operator while parasailing in Tunisia, Africa. 52 year old Michelle Wilson says she was assaulted by the operator while strapped into the harness as they soared through the air. “I could feel… pic.twitter.com/uDOs98wucf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 6, 2025

