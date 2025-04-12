Motherwell, April 12: In a shocking incident, four masked men stormed a church in South Africa and kidnapped Josh Sullivan, a 45-year-old American pastor, during a service at Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell, Eastern Cape. The attackers, armed and determined, stole two cellphones from congregants before abducting Sullivan and fleeing in his silver Toyota Fortuner. The vehicle was later found abandoned, but there has been no trace of the pastor.

According to a BBC report, the incident occurred on Thursday evening while Sullivan was leading a prayer meeting with about 30 people, including his wife and six children. South African police have confirmed that the kidnappers fled the scene in Sullivan's vehicle after the attack. The case has since been handed over to the Hawks, South Africa’s elite police unit specializing in organised crimes, as they continue to pursue all possible leads to locate the pastor. South Africa Horror: Woman Sells 8-Month-Old Baby on Facebook Marketplace, Charged With Child Trafficking.

CBS News further reported that Sullivan’s family, including his father-in-law David Witt, have pleaded for prayers and support, describing the situation as tense. They have received proof that Sullivan is alive, and reports indicate that the kidnappers are now demanding a ransom. The US State Department has also confirmed their awareness of the incident, emphasising their commitment to ensuring the safety of American citizens abroad. South Africa Horror: Pastor and Family Allegedly Kidnap, Amputate Man’s Arms After They Caught Him Stealing From Church; Probe Launched.

Sullivan, who moved to South Africa with his family in 2018 to establish a church for Xhosa-speaking people, has become a central figure in his local community. On his personal website, he describes himself as a “church-planting missionary.” His abduction is part of a troubling rise in kidnappings in South Africa, which has seen a 264% increase in such cases over the past decade, according to police statistics.

