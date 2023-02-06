Aged 23, before she’d even earned her PhD, Carol Greider made her #NobelPrize discovery. Along with laureate Elizabeth Blackburn she discovered telomerase. At each end of a chromosome lies a protective "cap" called a telomere – telomerase is the enzyme that creates it. pic.twitter.com/AToG9gnOCC— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) February 6, 2023

