On the occasion of World Book Day 2023, book lovers and readers across the globe took to social media to celebrate the day. Every year, April 23 is celebrated as World Book Day. The day is observed to promote the love for reading, writing, and publishing books worldwide. This year, the theme for World Book Day 2023 is 'Indigenous Languages' with an aim to focus on promoting the diversity of native languages of a country. Taking to social media, Mumbai Police shared a list of books and wrote, "Bookmarking Safety Everyday" while The Nobel Prize quoted Rabindranath Tagore to share a post on World Book Day 2023. A third user said, "So many books, so little time", while a fourth user commented." World Book Day 2023 Date & Theme: Know History And Significance Of The Day That Promotes Books And Fosters Reading.

Bookmarking Safety Everyday

#WorldBookDay

"The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence." - Rabindranath Tagore, awarded the 1913 #NobelPrize in Literature. #WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/eZRcatRhxN — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) April 23, 2023

"So Many Books, So Little Time."

Happy #WorldBookDay!

Happy #WorldBookDay! A perfect day to celebrate the power of books and the creativity of authors. Let's appreciate the value of literature and respect the rights of creators. Share your favorite books and authors, and inspire others to read more. #BooksWorthReading 📚🌍💻 — Vaghani Saiyan (@SB_vaghani) April 23, 2023

