Today is Albert Einstein's birth anniversary. The Nobel Prize winner was born on March 14, 1879, in Germany. The German physicist met fellow Nobel Prize laureate Rabindranath Tagore at his home in Germany on July 14, 1930. According to a post by The Nobel Prize on Twitter, the two stalwarts and Nobel Prize winners explored the concepts of science, religion, and philosophy. Albert Einstein Birth Anniversary: Twitterati Pay Tribute to the Theoretical Physicist By Sharing Images, Quotes and Throwback Videos.

Albert Einstein Meets Nobel Prize Laureate Rabindranath Tagore

Albert Einstein, born on this day, met fellow Nobel Prize laureate Rabindranath Tagore at his home in Germany on 14 July 1930. The two minds explored the concepts of science, religion and philosophy. Read an excerpt from their conversation: https://t.co/h638caaAYZ#Einstein144 pic.twitter.com/GeCjDSX8A0 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) March 14, 2023

