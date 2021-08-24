Chief Executive Officer of Airbnb Brian Chesky on Tuesday announced that the company would house 20,000 Afghanistan refugees globally for free. Chesky added that Airbnb would pay for the stay of the refugees.

Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)