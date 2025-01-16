At the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama celebrated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s 48th birthday with a special gesture. On Wednesday, Rama surprised Meloni by going down on one knee to present her with a scarf, crafted by an Italian designer who had relocated to Albania. He further delighted her by serenading her with the Italian birthday song “tanti auguri,” creating a heartwarming moment. Despite their political differences—Rama leads Albania’s Socialist Party and Meloni heads Italy’s right-wing Brothers of Italy—the two maintain a strong working relationship. Their collaboration includes agreements such as a controversial migrant transfer deal between Italy and Albania. While the deal faces legal hurdles, the leaders’ diplomatic ties remain positive. ‘Elon Musk Is Not Danger to Democracy, George Soros Is’: Giorgia Meloni Defends US Billionaire, Says He Faces Criticism Because He Isn’t Left-Wing (Watch Video).

Albanian PM Edi Rama Gifts Scarf To Italy’s Giorgia Meloni on Her Birthday

🇦🇱🇮🇹 Albanian PM Edi Rama knelt before Italian PM Giorgia Meloni during their visit to Abu Dhabi, presenting her with a scarf as a birthday gift and referring to her as "Your Majesty". He also tried to place the scarf over her head like a hijab. pic.twitter.com/QSqEuuBexM — kos_data (@kos_data) January 15, 2025

