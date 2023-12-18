In Buenos Aires, Argentina, the iconic Floralis Generica sculpture suffered damage as a powerful storm swept through the city on Sunday, December 18. The high-speed winds caused one of the flower's six petals to fall to the ground. Pictures and videos of the damaged sculpture are now circulating widely on social media, drawing attention to the storm's aftermath. Dog Attack in Argentina: Pack of 17 Hungry Dogs Eat Man After His Death in Mendoza.

Storm Damages Buenos Aires' Floralis Generica

📍 Así quedó Floralis Genérica, la icónica flor de metal de Buenos Aires, tras el fuerte temporal en la capital argentina. pic.twitter.com/bSvn5dpGkK — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) December 17, 2023

Floralis Generica Loses Petal in Storm

La Floralis Genérica de Figueroa Alcorta dañada por el temporal pic.twitter.com/DE6gIXA2LN — Juan Dorrego⭐️⭐️⭐️🇦🇷 (@dorrego_juan) December 17, 2023

CABA no sufrió ni en el 10% de lo que sufrió Bahia Blanca. Asi quedó la Floralis Genérica pic.twitter.com/lEmIG1zyue — La Pistarini (@La_Pistarini) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)