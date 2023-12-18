In Buenos Aires, Argentina, the iconic Floralis Generica sculpture suffered damage as a powerful storm swept through the city on Sunday, December 18. The high-speed winds caused one of the flower's six petals to fall to the ground. Pictures and videos of the damaged sculpture are now circulating widely on social media, drawing attention to the storm's aftermath. Dog Attack in Argentina: Pack of 17 Hungry Dogs Eat Man After His Death in Mendoza.

Storm Damages Buenos Aires' Floralis Generica

Floralis Generica Loses Petal in Storm

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)