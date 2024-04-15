President of Argentina, Javier Milei, took to X on April 13 to announce his separation from actress Fatima Florez, citing conflicting schedules as the reason behind their split. Milei expressed pride in Florez's professional success but acknowledged the challenges of maintaining a relationship amid their busy lives. Despite their love for each other, they decided to end their romantic involvement and maintain a friendship. The breakup comes just months after they publicly praised their relationship, with Florez noting Milei's dedication as a president and their efforts to cherish their time together amid his demanding schedule. Libertad! Elon Musk Meets Argentina President Javier Milei in US (See Pic).

Argentina's President Javier Milei and Actress Fatima Florez Part Ways

Como resultado del arrollador éxito profesional que está viviendo Fátima, de quien me siento sumamente orgulloso, ha recibido numerosas propuestas laborales para trabajar tanto en Estados Unidos como en Europa. Esto, sumado a la compleja tarea que hoy enfrento y que los… — Javier Milei (@JMilei) April 13, 2024

