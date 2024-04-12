After months of endorsing each other on X, Elon Musk and Argentina President Javier Milei met today in US. “Libertad!”, Musk wrote on X reacting to the picture of him meeting with Milei which was shared by the Argentina President. The Milei administration has authorised the entry into Argentina of Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, and the U.S. entrepreneur is known to have an interest in the lithium reserves in the northwest of the South American country. This strategic mineral is key for the batteries in Tesla’s electric vehicles. X New Update: Elon Musk Says Community Notes Will Now Show Faster.

Elon Musk Meets Javier Milei

