Arkansas has enacted a law restricting school bathroom use by transgender people, according to a report by Reuters. As per the report, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday signed a law that targets the transgender community. The law prohibits transgender people from using restrooms that match their gender identity at public schools. The bill applies to multi-person restrooms and locker rooms at all public and charter schools serving prekindergarten through grade 12. Third Gender Option on Passport: List of Countries That Allow Transgenders to Choose Sex Marker Other Than Male or Female on Passports.

New Law Restricts School Bathroom Use by Transgender People

Arkansas enacts law restricting school bathroom use by transgender people https://t.co/7FzNZkWJE7 pic.twitter.com/WQbZfSdMto — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2023

