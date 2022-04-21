Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. The Queen celebrated her 96th Birthday today and prominent people and leaders across the world have passed on birthday wishes for her majesty. The Royal Family of Britain's official Instagram account posted a rare childhood picture of the Queen from when she was 2-years-old to wish her 96th Birthday. It is a black and white picture photographed in 1928. The Queen also celebrates 70 years on the throne since her ascension in 1952. Britain's Queen Elizabeth Gets Own Barbie Doll for Platinum Jubilee - Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Check Out the Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram

