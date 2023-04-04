In an unfortunate incident that took place in Eastern Congo, at least 20 people were killed after a landslide hit a river in the locality of Bolowa. According to reports, people were washing clothes and cleaning kitchenware when the landslide hit a river in the Bolowa locality. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The provincial government and a local official said that the landslide took place in the east Democratic Republic of Congo. WFP: Security Protocols, Leaks a Focus of Congo Probe.

Landslide Kills at Least 20 in Eastern Congo

At least 20 people were killed after a landslide hit a river in the locality of Bolowa as people were washing clothes and cleaning kitchenware https://t.co/4SPBeQkJaF pic.twitter.com/h5KzoKsVKa — Reuters (@Reuters) April 4, 2023

