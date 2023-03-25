The town of Rolling Fork in Mississippi was hit by a possible tornado on Friday causing major damage to a lot of houses and killing at least seven. Thousands of Mississippians were without power Friday night due to the storms in US. The mayor of Rolling Fork said the damage was extensive, and damage and searches for trapped people were also reported in Silver City. US Storm: Widespread Damage, Many Injured in Rolling Fork As Tornado Moves Through Mississippi (Watch Video).

Tornado in Mississippi

At least 7 killed after tornado devastates Rolling Fork, Mississippi - WAPT pic.twitter.com/25YnN1V2SK — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)