Australian MP Craig Kelly hails Yogi Adityanath Goverment's COVID-19 Management

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Any chance they could loan us their Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release the Ivermectin sort out the mess our hopelessly incompetent State Premiers have created ￼ https://t.co/H6xUwUe8GU — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) July 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)