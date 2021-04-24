Australian PM Scott Morrison Extends Solidarity to India Amid Second Wave of COVID-19, Says 'Australia Stands With Our Friends in India' :

Australia stands with our friends in India as it manages a difficult second COVID-19 wave. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is. @narendramodi and I will keep working in partnership on this global challenge. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 23, 2021

