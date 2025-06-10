Several people were killed after a shooting occurred at a school in the Austrian city of Graz today, June 10. According to the news agency Disclose, several teams from the Cobra special unit were deployed after shots were heard there. It is learnt that eight people, including four little girls from a 5th-grade class, were killed in the school shooting attack in Graz. According to local media, the number of seriously injured is in double figures. Austria Shocker: Surgeon Allows Teenage Daughter To Drill Hole in Patient’s Skull During Emergency Surgery at Graz University Hospital After Man Suffers Head Injuries in Forestry Accident.

Shooting Attack at a School in Graz

UPDATE - The number of victims has now risen to at least eight dead, including four little girls from a 5th-grade class. The number of seriously injured is in double figures, according to local media. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 10, 2025

