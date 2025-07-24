A brand-new Rolls-Royce Spectre crashed into a concrete divider on Purbachal Expressway near Dhaka, Bangladesh, in what may be the country’s most expensive road accident. The luxury EV, belonging to Abdur Sabur, chairman of Masco Group, was driven by his son, Ahmed Arif Billah, who sustained serious injuries. Three other passengers suffered minor injuries. All were admitted to Ever Care Hospital. The high-speed crash destroyed the ultra-luxury vehicle, which still had an AFR (applied for registration) plate. Police confirmed excessive speed likely caused the accident. Rupganj Police’s Md Tariqul Islam stated, “We’re investigating contributing factors, including road conditions and driver error.” The identities of the other passengers remain undisclosed, and no charges have yet been filed. The incident triggered massive interest on social media due to the car’s rarity and the high-profile individuals involved. Bangladesh Road Accident: 15 People Killed in Collision Between Truck and Bus in Kutubpur.

Bangladesh’s Most Expensive Car Crash?

