Thousands of UK customers faced disruptions as major banking apps, including Lloyds, Halifax, Nationwide, TSB, First Direct, and Bank of Scotland, suffered outages. Reports of glitches surfaced around 7 AM, leaving users unable to access mobile or online banking, with some struggling to make payments. More than 3,000 Lloyds customers and nearly 4,000 Halifax users reported login failures. Nationwide confirmed delays in incoming and outgoing payments, while First Direct acknowledged online banking issues. Frustrated customers expressed concerns, especially as the outage occurred on salary day. Halifax apologised, stating they were working to restore services. Downdetector data highlighted widespread disruptions across multiple banks. With many relying on digital banking for payments, the outage caused significant inconvenience. Banks are now scrambling to fix the issue and restore normal operations. Lloyd Layoffs: UK-Based Banking Service Provider To Cut Jobs in Risk Management This Year, Cuts Back on Taxis and Business Class Flights To Save Costs, Says Report.

Banking Apps Down in UK

LLoyds Halifax Nationwide and several other banks down this morning. No access to accounts and to many it is pay day today. What the hell is happening with the banking system lately??? — No new normal thankyou (@NONONOEU) February 28, 2025

This morning, several major UK banks experienced online banking disruptions, preventing many customers from accessing their funds on payday. This affects Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, TSB, Nationwide, and First Direct. — Steve Calvert 🇺🇸 ✟ (@JobberSteve65) February 28, 2025

Picking up on the fact that thousands of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and TSB customers 'can't access accounts'. Looks like an App hack. Still want a cashless society? — Stuart Powell (@1stuartpowell) February 28, 2025

