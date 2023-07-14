Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, France's First Lady Brigitte Macron and other dignitaries witnessed the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. PM Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday for his two-day visit to France. He received a guest of honour and discussed major new defence deals on the first day. Bastille Day Parade 2023 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Indian Contingent Leading March on French National Day in Paris Presence of Guest of Honour PM Narendra Modi.

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Video:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, France's First Lady Brigitte Macron and other dignitaries witness the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. pic.twitter.com/oUbiGlBaIP — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

