In a shocking incident in the United States, a nurse from Texas was arrested after videos were found on her husband's phone where she was seen having sex with her family pet dog, the Great Dane. The Great Dane is said to be the world's largest dog. The accused, identified as William Mitchell Keen, was reportedly caught following children around a Texas supermarket and touching himself. The incident came to light when the police confiscated William's phone and found disturbing videos of his wife engaging in "multiple sex acts" with the family dog. Joely has been charged with bestiality, while Mitchell was charged with possessing child pornography. Haryana Goat Gangrape: Psychiatrist Explains Zoophilia, Beastiality And Why Human Beings Prey Upon Animals For Sex.

Woman Has Sex with The Great Dane in US

NEW: Texas nurse arrested after videos were found on her husband’s phone of her having s*x with her Great Dane. William Mitchell Keen was caught following children around a Texas supermarket and touching himself. When police confiscated his phone, they found very disturbing… pic.twitter.com/uG67xcKwXd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2024

