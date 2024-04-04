Botswana has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany amidst a growing dispute over the import of hunting trophies. The disagreement began earlier this year when Germany’s environment ministry proposed stricter limits on trophy imports, citing poaching concerns. Germany is the European Union’s primary importer of African elephant trophies, according to a 2021 report by the Humane Society International. Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, argued on Tuesday that a ban on trophy imports would only impoverish his country. He stated that conservation efforts have led to a surge in the elephant population, resulting in increased human-animal conflict. Masisi emphasized that hunting is a crucial method to manage the elephant population. “It is very easy to sit in Berlin and have an opinion about our affairs in Botswana. We are paying the price for preserving these animals for the world," he said. Furthermore, Masisi suggested that Germans should coexist with the animals, just as they are advising Botswana to do. He stressed the seriousness of the situation, stating, “This is not a joke.” Elephant Attack Video: US Tourist Dead After Angry Elephant Chases and Attacks Safari Truck in Africa's Kafue National Park, Terrifying Moments Caught on Camera.

Botswana Threatens to Send Elephants to Germany

The President of Botswana has threatened to send Germany 20,000 elephants pic.twitter.com/Tja2I9WCH4 — Pubity (@pubity) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)