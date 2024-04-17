In a bizarre incident, a woman has been taken into custody after attempting to secure a £2,500 bank loan using her "deceased relative" in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro. The man, aged 68, was brought into the bank already deceased, with no paperwork signed. Bank employees grew suspicious of the woman's actions and alerted the authorities. The police are currently investigating the legitimacy of the woman's claim to be the niece of the deceased, as well as the circumstances surrounding the man's death before he arrived at the bank. Brazil Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Penis, Flushes It Down the Toilet for Sleeping With 15-Year-Old Niece; Arrested.

Woman Brings 'Dead' Uncle Into Bank To Sign Off Loan

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Woman wheels a corpse into a bank and tries to get him to 'sign off' a loan in her name while holding his head up in front of suspicious staff who ask why he looks 'very pale' - Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/fjGAhIMIm9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 17, 2024

