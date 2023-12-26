In a chilling video that is now circulating widely on social media platforms, a massive Tornado was seen approaching the rural village of Santana do Livramento located in the southwestern part of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The video reveals the formation of the tornado, showcasing the sheer power and force of this natural phenomenon. A dark cloud can be seen casting its spell around the village sparking widespread concern among the residents of the area. Rain-Wrapped Tornado Videos: Extremely Dangerous Tornado Producing Baseball Size Hail is on Grounds in Colorado, Life-Threatening Situation Occurs.

Giant Tornado Seen Approaching Santana do Livramento:

WATCH: A tornado was observed in the rural area of Santana do Livramento, located in the southwestern part of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/Tvmc6Titom — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) December 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)