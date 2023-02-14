Authorities in Turkey and Syria continue to look for survivors after devastating earthquakes hit the two countries last week. On Tuesday, two people have been pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey's Kahramanmaras province. A video of the two survivors being pulled from the rubble has also surfaced. They were trapped for over 198 hours that is eight days. Rescue teams are taking steadfast actions on the spot to save people stuck beneath the debris. Turkey Earthquake: See What These Nurses Did to Protect Newborns at Hospital When Devastating Quake Hit (Watch Video).

Two People Rescued From Earthquake Debris After 8 Days in Turkey:

BREAKING: 2 people pulled alive from earthquake rubble in Turkey. They were trapped for more than 8 days pic.twitter.com/xqsmgNl9wN — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)