British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday resigned on Thursday, July 7 after days of the political crisis in the Conservative Party. Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi said the prime minister resigned for the good of the country.

"I am immensely proud of my achievements, I will continue till a new leader is in place," said UK PM Boris Johnson.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson resigns, says he will stay on as caretaker PM until new leader is in place — BNO News (@BNONews) July 7, 2022

