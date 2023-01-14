Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, China recently admitted that nearly 60,000 people died of coronavirus since December 8. Earlier, China had reported only 37 deaths for the said period. COVID-19 Horror in China: Dead Bodies Pile On Top of Each Other in Hospital Morgues As Coronavirus Wave Strikes Beijing,

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: China admits nearly 60,000 people died of COVID-19 since December 8 — BNO News (@BNOFeed) January 14, 2023

China had previously reported only 37 deaths for this period https://t.co/7KfPQBXtJT — BNO News (@BNOFeed) January 14, 2023

