French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday has won the Presidential Elections by beating Marine Le Pen. France went to elections and citizens voted today. Emmanuel Macron was the front-runner but was facing tough competition from his rival Marine Le Pen. 44-year-old President Emmanuel Macron has defeated his 53-year-old rival Marine Le Pen with 53.7% votes. Le Pen was able to get 42.7% votes. Emmanuel Macron has now become the first President to win his second term in last 20 years.

BREAKING: French President Macron wins re-election pic.twitter.com/Zwr7NeUJeD — BNO News (@BNONews) April 24, 2022

