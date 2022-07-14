Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected Prime Minister Mario Draghi's offer of resignation, instead instructing Draghi to first address the country’s Parliament. On Thursday late evening, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned from his post as the Prime Minister of Italy.

BREAKING: Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejects Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation — BNO News (@BNONews) July 14, 2022

