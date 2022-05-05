Karim Benzema netted a match-winning penalty for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. With this, Benzema equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most goals (10) scored in the knockout stage of a single Champions League season. Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: Los Blancos Enter UCL Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

BREAKING: Karim Benzema has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo for most goals scored in the knockout stage of a Champions League season — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 4, 2022

