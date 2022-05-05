Real Madrid made a fine comeback to stun Manchester City who were otherwise leading 5-3 on aggregate. Rodrygo, who came in as a substitute, netted a brace in 90th and 91st minute. The game then went into the extra time and then Karim Benzema netted a penalty to seal the deal for Los Blancos. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

