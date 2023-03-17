There has been a constant debate on the origins of the COVID-19. Now, according to a report by Atlantic, the virus may have been started by raccoon dogs from the Wuhan market. New analysis of samples collected from a Wuhan seafood market by the international team of experts pointed towards raccoon dogs as the culprit. COVID-19 Causing Coronavirus Can Be Detected in Tears Sampled by Ocular Swab: Study.

COVID-19 Originated From Raccoon Dogs?

BREAKING: New genetic evidence shows COVID-19 pandemic may have started with raccoon dogs at Wuhan market, international group of experts says - The Atlantic — BNO News (@BNOFeed) March 16, 2023

