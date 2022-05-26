A powerful earthquake hit the Bolivia-Peru border on Thursday evening. According to reports, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit southern Peru. Twitter handle Earthquake Alerts said that the quake took place 19 km from Ayaviri, Puno, Peru.

Check tweets:

BREAKING: Powerful earthquake hits the Bolivia-Peru border — BNO News (@BNONews) May 26, 2022

BREAKING: 7.2 magnitude earthquake in southern Peru — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 26, 2022

