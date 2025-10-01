A high-rise building in the Bronx of New York City partially collapsed on Wednesday, October 1. "The FDNY is responding to a partial building collapse at 207 Alexander Avenue in the Bronx," the New York City Fire Department said on X, while sharing a photo of the collapsed building. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or what caused the partial collapse of the building at 207 Alexander Avenue. More details are awaited. Blackout in New York: Commuters Navigate Grand Central Terminal Using Phone Lights After Power Outage, Video Surfaces.
NYC Building Collapse
The FDNY is responding to a partial building collapse at 207 Alexander Avenue in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/Gxuf1re87u
— FDNY (@FDNY) October 1, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)