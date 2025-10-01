A high-rise building in the Bronx of New York City partially collapsed on Wednesday, October 1. "The FDNY is responding to a partial building collapse at 207 Alexander Avenue in the Bronx," the New York City Fire Department said on X, while sharing a photo of the collapsed building. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or what caused the partial collapse of the building at 207 Alexander Avenue. More details are awaited. Blackout in New York: Commuters Navigate Grand Central Terminal Using Phone Lights After Power Outage, Video Surfaces.

NYC Building Collapse

The FDNY is responding to a partial building collapse at 207 Alexander Avenue in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/Gxuf1re87u — FDNY (@FDNY) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of New York City Fire Department). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

