A video showing flames and thick white smoke spewing from the engine of a Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Cancun is going viral on social media. The 37-second video clip shows flames and thick white smoke spewing from the Southwest Airlines flight's engine as the flight catches fire mid-air in the United States. One of the passengers aboard the flight, who was travelling from Houston to Cancun, shot the video. US Plane Crash Video: Six People Dead As Aircraft Crashes Into Field and Bursts Into Flames in California.

Passenger Catches Video of Flames Spewing From Engine

Flames and thick white smoke spewed from the engine of a Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Cancun pic.twitter.com/tJxlzWU9pk — CNN (@CNN) August 17, 2023

