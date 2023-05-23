Bushra Bibi, wife of former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday got pre-arrest bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case. As per Pakistan's ARY News reports, Bushra Bibi got the pre-arrest bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case from the accountability court. Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer. Imran Khan Divorced Reham Khan Via Email at Bushra Bibi's Behest, Claims Former Pakistan PM's Ex-Aide Awn Chaudhry.

Bushra Bibi Gets Pre-Arrest Bail in Al-Qadir Trust Case

