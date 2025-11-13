Pakistan’s leading English daily, Dawn, founded by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, drew attention on social media after an AI-related error appeared in its Business section. In a story about rising auto sales, an editorial note generated by ChatGPT was mistakenly printed. The note read: “If you want, I can also create an even snappier ‘front-page style’ version with punchy one-line stats and a bold, infographic-ready layout — perfect for maximum reader impact. Do you want me to do that next?” An X user, Man Aman Singh Chhina, shared the clipping, quipping that ChatGPT now not only crafts headlines but may also “eat up jobs of the desk hands who use it.” In an official statement, Dawn’s editor confirmed the mishap, admitting that the report had been edited using AI, a clear violation of the newspaper’s existing policy. “This report published in today’s Dawn was originally edited using AI, which is in violation of our current AI policy. The policy is available on our website and can be reviewed here. The original report also carried AI-generated artefact text from the editing process, which has been edited out in the digital version. The matter is being investigated, and the violation of AI policy is regretted,” the editor said.ChatGPT Becomes World’s Most Downloaded App; OpenAI’s AI Chatbot Beats TikTok and Instagram, Securing Nearly 46 Million Downloads Globally in March 2025.

Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Publishes ChatGPT Prompt in Report

Chat GPT can help design pages, give snappy headlines and also eat up jobs of the desk hands who use it. This is from Pak newspaper Dawn. pic.twitter.com/nNfzGHbxfG — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) November 12, 2025

