Buzz Aldrin, one of the three American astronauts to set foot on the moon in the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, got married to his longtime girlfriend on his 93rd birthday. "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers," moonwalker wrote on Twitter. Shubra Aiyappa Marries Vishal Sivappa at Latter’s 150-Year-Old Ancestral Home; Actress Shares Wedding Pictures on Instagram.

Buzz Aldrin Marries for Fourth Time:

Buzz Aldrin shoots the moon with 93rd birthday wedding https://t.co/w5EuuFnZoHpic.twitter.com/sPTauN3XYK — Reuters (@Reuters) January 21, 2023

Moonwalker Ties Knot With Dr Anca Faur:

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)