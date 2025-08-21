The disappearance of 33-year-old mother of three, Sheylla Guitierrez, ended in tragedy after her body was discovered wrapped in fabric along an embankment in the Angeles National Forest, four days after she was reported missing from her Lancaster home. Authorities suspect her husband, 36-year-old Jossimar Cabrera, of the murder. Cabrera allegedly misled Guitierrez’s family with conflicting stories — claiming ICE detained her, she left with another man, or had an accident. However, Ring camera footage captured him dragging a heavy, fabric-wrapped object from their apartment before her death. After the killing, Cabrera fled to Peru with their children. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office has launched efforts, in coordination with Peruvian authorities, to secure his extradition and pursue justice. ‘Cannibal Deported’: Illegal Immigrant Detained by ICE Starts Eating Himself on Deportation Flight From US, Claims DHS Secretary Kristi Noem (Watch Video).

Woman Found Dead, Husband Flees to Peru

NEW: Mother of three found deceased after going missing in Los Angeles, husband, who initially said ICE took her, was seen on a security camera dragging something large before fleeing to Peru. 33-year-old Sheylla Gutierrez has been found in the Angeles National Forest. The… pic.twitter.com/iUFMzamaWG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 20, 2025

