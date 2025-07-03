In a shocking claim that’s gone viral, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said an illegal immigrant began “eating himself” while being deported on a flight, forcing US Marshals to remove him and seek urgent medical attention. Noem recounted the bizarre episode during a visit to Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz Detention Centre” with US President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis. Speaking to Fox News, Noem described the man as a “cannibal,” highlighting what she called the dangers posed by such individuals on US streets. The 53-year-old warned that these “deranged” people shouldn’t be part of American communities. Noem’s disturbing anecdote has triggered intense reactions online, as immigration enforcement under Trump gains renewed momentum. Why Are People Protesting in Los Angeles? As Anti-ICE Protests Turn Violent and Spread, Here Are Key Things to Know About LA Riots.

‘Cannibal’ Immigrant Ate Himself Mid-Flight During Deportation, Claims Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem tells a bizarre story about how marshals working with ICE detained a cannibal: "They had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home. And while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself. And they had to ... get him medical attention." pic.twitter.com/CvsRX783Gr — The Recount (@therecount) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)