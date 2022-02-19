The Ottawa Mounted Police charge horses into the protesting crowd. A disabled elderly woman was standing with her mobility walker as the horses charged. She was crushed beneath the horses. The police said that the lady threw her “bike” (disability scooter) at the horses. However, the lady died from her injuries.

Check Tweet:

TRUDEAU'S MOUNTED STORMTROOPERS TRAMPLE ELDERLY LADY. Trudeau must be stopped. This is not Canada. pic.twitter.com/3YWsIqegkv — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) February 18, 2022

