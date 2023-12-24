China‘s military is developing advanced psychological warfare and brain-influencing weapons as part of a new warfighting strategy, according to a report. A report by the CCP Biothreats Initiative enumerates how China’s military has advanced in psychological warfare and brain-influencing weapons as part of a new warfighting strategy. The report goes on to highlight that highlights that the Chinese Army is at the forefront of incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, brain-computer interfaces, and other novel biological weapons into its warfare strategies. Beijing Will Reunify Taiwan With China, Xi Jinping Warns Joe Biden During Summit in San Francisco.

China Developing Brain Warfare Tech

