In the wake of Typhoon Doksuri triggering heavy rainfall and flash floods in several Chinese provinces, scary videos show an elderly man seeking refuge on his roof as the waters almost flood his house. The floods have caused widespread destruction and loss of lives across the affected regions, including Beijing's Yongding River overflowing with water. Despite the Chinese government's efforts, the execution of relief measures appears to be lacking, resulting in large-scale loss of property and lives. Urgent support is needed for relief efforts on the ground. China Floods Videos: Typhoon Doksuri Triggers Heavy Rainfall, Flash Floods in Beijing and Other Parts; Scary Footages Show Severe Flooding and Cars Being Swept Away.

Devastating Floods Strike China

Thread on Floods in #China 1/ Heavy rains and devastating floods the house was almost flooded, and the old man had nowhere to hide, except on the roof.#ChinaFloods #FloodinChina #DisasterChina pic.twitter.com/sRju70r5X7 — Amazing Chenxi (@Chenxi_China_ii) August 1, 2023

3/ As the floods continue to wreak havoc, it's crucial to support relief efforts on the ground.#ChinaFloods #FloodinChina #DisasterChina pic.twitter.com/uYpWzZHRow — Amazing Chenxi (@Chenxi_China_ii) August 1, 2023

5/ The efforts were made by the #Chinese Government but they clearly lacked execution and thus a large scale loss of property and lives can be seen.#ChinaFloods #FloodinChina #DisasterChina pic.twitter.com/8ziTT2PpE2 — Amazing Chenxi (@Chenxi_China_ii) August 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)