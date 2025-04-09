China issued a travel risk alert on Wednesday, April 9, for Chinese tourists heading to the US, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The Chinese ministry advised travellers to carefully assess the risks before visiting the US and to exercise caution, citing the recent "deterioration of China-US economic and trade relations" and the "domestic security situation" in the US. Tariff War: China Hits Back at US President Donald Trump, Imposes 84% Additional Tariffs on American Goods.

China Travel Advisory for US

