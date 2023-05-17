39 people including Chinese nationals are missing after a Chinese fishing boat capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday. A total of 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians and five from Philippines were on board the vessel. So far, no missing person has been found and a search is underway. Pakistan: Boat Carrying 25 Children Capsizes in Tanda Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province; 10 Killed.

Chinese Fishing Boat Capsizes

