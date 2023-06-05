The United States on Monday claimed that a Chinese warship came within 150 yards (137 meters) of a US destroyer in the Taiwan Strait. The US released video footage of the incident and said that the Chinese warship cut off the US destroyer in Taiwan Strait. The United States has called the incident an "unsafe interaction". The development comes after China blamed the United States for "deliberately provoking risk" in the region. Taiwan Says Chinese Warships Pass Through Taiwan Strait as Beijing Keeps Up Pressure on Island.

Chinese Warship Passes in 'Unsafe Manner' Near US Destroyer

US Navy releases footage of a destroyer cut off by a Chinese warship in the Taiwan Strait, calls it an 'unsafe interaction'.pic.twitter.com/gPP2oiL7Ya — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)