Chinese warships have reportedly docked for the first time at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia, raising US' concerns about Beijing's plans in expanding its military footprint in the Gulf of Thailand. Cambodia’s Defence Minister Tea Seiha visited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy warships docked at the Ream port on Sunday, December 3 along with his father, according to a Facebook post shared by the official, reported Reuters. This has aroused concerns from the US government prompting them to call for more information regarding the reports. US-China Summit: Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Meeting Concludes, Both Sides To Ensure Differences Between Two Countries Remain Manageable (Watch Video).

US Raises Concern Over Chinese Ships Visiting Cambodia:

Tea Seiha Visits Chinese Ships Docked At Ream Port:

