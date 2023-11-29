The National Christmas Tree that US President Joe Biden was set to light up on Thursday night was reportedly blown over by strong winds. As per Insider Paper, US President Joe Biden was all set to light up the National Christmas tree on the night of Thursday, November 30, at the White House. However, the plan to light up the National Christmas Tree seems to have taken a hit. As per a report in The Hill, the National Christmas Tree was reportedly toppled over on Tuesday by heavy winds on Washington DC's chilliest day since last winter. Thanksgiving 2023: US President Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears During Turkey Pardoning Speech, Makes 'Gaffe' While Delivering 'Turkey' Pardon Joke (Watch Video).

National Christmas Tree Blown Over by Strong Winds

BREAKING: National Christmas tree that Biden was set to light up Thursday night at the White House blown over by strong winds pic.twitter.com/iJXbX2j8NB — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 28, 2023

