United States President Joe Biden, on Monday, November 20, confused pop star Taylor Swift with Britney Spears in the latest gaffe. Joe Biden's latest gaffe occurred during his remarks at the annual Thanksgiving event in the country. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 14-second video clip shows US President Joe Biden saying, "You could say it’s harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or," before struggling to remember Taylor Swift's name to mention the popular Eras tour. "Or Britney’s tour," he said instead. Notably, the botched turkey pardon joke occurred when Joe Biden was discussing the pardoned turkeys named Liberty and Bell. He noted that the two turkeys had a difficult journey of travelling over a thousand miles. 'I Love Your Ears': US President Joe Biden Tells 6-Year-Old Girl That She Has 'Really Cool' Ears During Thanksgiving Event in Virginia, Netizens Call Him 'Creep' (Watch Videos).

Joe Biden calls Taylor Swift 'Britney'

JUST IN - Biden confuses Taylor Swift, Britney Spears in botched turkey pardon joke pic.twitter.com/2PXxhKIewl — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)