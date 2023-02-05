An object with characteristics similar to a balloon entered Colombian airspace on Friday, the Colombia Airforce said. The incident took place on February 3. The Colombia air force tracked the suspected balloon until it left the airspace. This comes as United States military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it was found roaming in sensitive military sites. Chinese 'Spy' Balloon Shot Down: China Expresses Strong Dissatisfaction After US Shoots Down Suspected Spy Balloon.

Suspected Balloon Colombia:

BREAKING: Colombia’a Air Force confirms an “object with characteristics of a #balloon” was identified flying in its airspace pic.twitter.com/gOLcvzrglV — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) February 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)